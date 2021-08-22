CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CSW Industrials worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.