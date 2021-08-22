CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.09). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 337,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,004. The firm has a market cap of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
