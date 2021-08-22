CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $372.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $29.68 million and approximately $372.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00097902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00298425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00047238 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,321,548 coins and its circulating supply is 144,321,548 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

