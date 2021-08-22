CVCoin (CVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $208,356.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00007815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $208,356.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

