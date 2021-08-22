CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.