CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

