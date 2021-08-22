CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.74 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 138,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

