CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 25,662 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

