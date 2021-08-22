CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.95. 246,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

