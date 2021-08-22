CWV Chain (CWV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,915.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.34 million and $7,915.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

