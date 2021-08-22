Cyclone Protocol Market Cap Achieves $10.56 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $769.96 or 0.01569979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $636,099.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001353 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007667 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.