Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $720.28 or 0.01437960 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $331,103.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001345 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

