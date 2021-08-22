Cypress Funds LLC Sells 320,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.7% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.81. 3,274,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

