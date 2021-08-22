Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

