Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Danone stock opened at €63.60 ($74.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €60.30. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

