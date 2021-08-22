DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $221,504.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

