DATA (DTA) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $213,405.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars.

