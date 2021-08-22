Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0611 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $13,298.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

