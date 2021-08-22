Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $504,124.06

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Datamine has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $504,124.06 and $17,922.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.12 or 0.00375222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.42 or 0.00910924 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,189 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.