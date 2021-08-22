Datamine FLUX Hits Market Cap of $289,206.31 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $289,206.31 and approximately $7,937.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 649,247 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

