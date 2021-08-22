Datum Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,666.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $23,666.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.