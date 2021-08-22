DAV Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $895,611.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00372196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,368.74 or 1.00033388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00044349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.