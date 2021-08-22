DEAPcoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $29.81 million and $8.61 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,916,127 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

