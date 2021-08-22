Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $441,245.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

