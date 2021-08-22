Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.73 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $51.73 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00131563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00157021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,442.07 or 1.00063856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00912444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.02 or 0.06557351 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.