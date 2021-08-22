DeGate 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71,437.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $71,437.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

