DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $945,140.53 and $1.58 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

