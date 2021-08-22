Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($191.55).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

DHER opened at €115.75 ($136.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

