DePay Price Reaches $1.36 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DePay has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $42,614.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00156015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.67 or 0.99939587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00910013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.08 or 0.06622205 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

