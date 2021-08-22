Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
