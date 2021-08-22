Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

