DEX Price Up 701.8% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $619,310.08 and approximately $3,885.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded 701.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.