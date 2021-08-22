DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $251.99 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $20,185.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $251.99 or 0.00510040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

