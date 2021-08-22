DIA Achieves Market Cap of $89.87 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DIA has a total market cap of $89.87 million and approximately $30.54 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

