DiFy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $48,497.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $617.39 or 0.01269896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

