DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $154.07 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $154.07 million and $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00536241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.82 or 0.01171402 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,266,813 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

