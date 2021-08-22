DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Hits $28,651.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $28,651.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.33 or 0.00615620 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,670,537 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,697,744 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

