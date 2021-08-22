DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,438.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

