DigixDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,513.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for $640.49 or 0.01281451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $54.10 million and $22,513.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00149310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,471 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

