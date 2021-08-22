disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Achieves $2.14 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1.38 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00132146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00156306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.50 or 0.99779058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00928923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.68 or 0.06604387 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,288,384 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

