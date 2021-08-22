Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.