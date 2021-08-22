Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

