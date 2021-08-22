DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 3% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $1.35 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

