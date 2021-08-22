Dock Market Cap Achieves $69.60 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $69.60 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00147054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00815582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

