DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) versus zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Head-To-Head Comparison

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.4% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocuSign and zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than zvelo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and zvelo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 38.35 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -381.33 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Summary

zvelo beats DocuSign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

