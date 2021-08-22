Dogecoin Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.31 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00375742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 120.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,977,534,318 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

