Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. 3,742,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

