Donut Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $986,004.33 and $795,706.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

