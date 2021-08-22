DPRating 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,816.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $37,816.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

