Dragon Coins Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

