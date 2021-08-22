Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $276,878.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.